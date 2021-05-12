Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 12

Welcome to the Evening Express’ morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

The Stooshie Diary: Election result dooms us to years more constitutional debate.

New Holyrood MSPs to take oaths in Scots, Gaelic, English, Urdu and Zimbabwean Shona.

UK Government reveals ‘landmark’ internet laws to curb hate and harmful content.

Members of the Senedd will nominate Wales’ First Minister today with Mark Drakeford expected to continue in the role following Welsh Labour’s success.

Coming up today:

The House of Commons will take an urgent question this morning on the violence in Israel and Palestine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a statement in Westminster on the Covid-19 latest and then face questions from MPs over the plan, as well as questions about a planned inquiry into the handling of Covid.

The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day two.

In case you missed it