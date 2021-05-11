Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 11

Welcome to the Evening Express morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm that Scotland will move to Level 2 of the Covid restrictions system on May 17. However, Moray may be excluded from any further relaxation of Covid rules after it recorded the highest infection rate in Scotland.

Scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill will be questioned by MPs over the collapse of his firm and the lobbying controversy centred on former Prime Minister David Cameron today.

Former Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson is to join the board of life insurance, pensions and investment mutual Royal London next month.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that guiding Scotland safely through the rest of the coronavirus pandemic is her “number one priority” as she prepares to give her latest update on coronavirus restrictions this afternoon.

