Police welcome guilty verdict after ‘senseless and barbaric’ murder of Alesha, 6

Police Scotland has today released a statement after a 16-year-old boy was found guilty of murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I welcome today’s verdict and hope that it will bring some comfort to the family and friends of little Alesha McPhail who have been through the most horrific ordeal.

“Throughout the police investigation and this trial, Alesha’s family have shown incredible bravery in the face of the most appalling circumstances.

“Alesha’s senseless and barbaric murder shocked the small community on Bute and people across Scotland. The effects of her death are still being felt today.

“From the moment Alesha was first reported missing – at the start of her summer holidays on Bute – the local community rallied together and did everything they possibly could do help.

“I would like to again thank everyone who came forward and helped the inquiry team with what was a particularly harrowing case.

“Investigating any murder is challenging for all the police officers and staff involved. To be faced with the death of a little girl in such a cold and cruel way was extremely difficult for everyone.

“I would like to personally thank all those involved for their professionalism and dedication in bringing the investigation to a swift conclusion.

“Crimes such as this are extremely rare and I am glad that we have been able to get justice for Alesha and her family.”

Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren, Divisional Commander for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division added:

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to little Alesha. She was such a beautiful wee girl who was vibrant, funny and much loved. Her family have shown incredible bravery through what has been an unimaginable ordeal.

“I would also like to thank the local community of Bute who pulled together and did everything they could to help both Alesha’s family and the major police investigation which followed.

“This was an incident which shocked the tight knit community of Rothesay to the core but that community showed strength and determination to assist the police in any way they could and I cannot thank them enough. The response to our appeals was significant, not only from Bute but from across Scotland.

“Alesha’s murder has affected everyone and will continue to do so for a very long time. However the resilience and unity of this community will help it recover in time.”