News / Scotland

Police warn public of dangers of not being prepared for hiking after several recent incidents

By Ross Hempseed
04/11/2021, 8:34 pm
Call-outs at this time of year increase due to the rapidly fading light and ill-preparedness.

Police are appealing to the public to remain cautious and vigilant if they choose to go walking or hiking in the Highlands given the early onset of darkness.

The appeal was made via social media and it follows several incidents that have occurred where people are caught out by the fading light.

In the dark people lose their bearings and cannot rely on their sight to navigate using recognisable landmarks.

Police and mountain rescue teams urge the public to come equipped with the main essential being a head torch.

The torch can act as a guide to the rescue teams to your location as it shines brightly in the darkness.

On Sunday, November 2, a man and a teenage boy became lost in the Spean Bridge area at around 6.20 pm and were walked safely off the hill with mountain rescue assistance.

A second call out at 11 pm saw a man and a woman lost in the Glencoe area without torches.

Take precautions and be prepared.

Twelve mountain rescue volunteers located the pair, who were walked to a safe area to be airlifted off the hill.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Inspector Nick Hough, based in Fort William, said: “The change of seasons as we move into the colder months with shorter daylight hours brings additional challenges to those going to enjoy the expanse of areas across the Highlands.

“We’d ask the public to be mindful of their own skills and experience, and always be prepared for all eventualities. It is crucial that you are prepared.

“Plan the route you are going to walk and consider whether it is safe and you have the ability to complete it safely; do not go beyond your ability.

“Scottish mountains by their very nature are extremely unpredictable so take precautions, plan ahead and be aware of, and have respect for, the Outdoor Access Code.”

If you do find yourself lost or injured outdoors then contact police on 999 and then ask for mountain rescue who will be deployed to help you.