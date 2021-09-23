Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Police ‘urgent’ appeal to trace missing Dundee man believed to have driven to Glencoe

By Kirstin Tait
23/09/2021, 5:31 pm Updated: 23/09/2021, 5:49 pm
alan taylor
Police are searching for missing man Alan Taylor.

Police are looking for a missing Dundee man who they believe has driven to a Highland beauty spot.

Alan Taylor was reported missing from South Tay Street in Dundee on Tuesday afternoon.

He was believed to have been driving his grey Fiat Punto – registration plate TN07 OWK – which was discovered in the Glencoe area today.

Mr Taylor is described as being around 5ft 7ins, of slim build and with short greying hair and glasses.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward “urgently”.

They are keen to hear from people who may have seen his grey Fiat Punto in Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.

We are appealing for information to trace 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been reported missing from Dundee and is…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, 23 September 2021

In a statement, the force said: “We are appealing for information to trace 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been reported missing from Dundee and is believed to have made his way to the Glencoe area.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward urgently.

“They are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen him or his Fiat Punto in any of the following areas: Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.”

The man is believed to have travelled to Glencoe. Supplied by Sofiane Kennouche.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.