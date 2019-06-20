Police to make arrests in effort to end Greenpeace North Sea standoff

Police Scotland is seeking to make further arrests as it attempts to bring an end to a bitter North Sea standoff between oil giant BP and the climate activist group Greenpeace.

It confirmed last night that it had submitted a report to the Procurator Fiscal understood to be over concerns of criminality relating to a 500 meter exclusion zone designed to protect the Transocean installation, the Paul B Loyd Jnr.

Oil and gas representative body for the North Sea, Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), also came out strongly against the climate group calling for it to halt its current action.

Speaking following a crunch meeting on the issue, it described Greenpeace behaviour as “dangerous” and “wholly unacceptable”.