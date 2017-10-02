Police seize more than £2 million of heroin and 40kg of tobacco

Twenty kilograms of a class A drug, worth around £2 million, has been seized by police.

Two men have been charged in connection with the heroin seizure, which also included 40kg of tobacco.

Officers from the East Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit raided a property on the Bandeath Industrial Estate near Stirling on Thursday.

The men, aged 56 and 34, are due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Dougie Telfer from OCCTU East said: “As a result of targeted enforcement activity, based on public intelligence we have been able to recover an absolutely massive quantity of heroin before it could make its way onto our streets.

“Heroin and other harmful substances are a very real threat to the health and wellbeing of our communities and every year these drugs are responsible for the death of vulnerable people.

“They are a blight on our communities.

“The seizure of this heroin highlights our ongoing commitment to utilising all available resources at our disposal to tackle drug crime and bring those involved in offences of this nature to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”