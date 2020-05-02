Police Scotland watching out for flying cars on Harry Potter day

Police officers have marked International Harry Potter Day with special patrols near Glenfinnan Viaduct.

In a post on social media, Police Scotland confirmed there had been no sightings of flying cars in the area so far, but officers are clearly remaining vigilant.

Patrolling Glenfinnan Viaduct today – so far no reports of a flying car in the area! 🚓🧙‍♂️ Pleased to see muggles and wizards alike adhering to the #StayHomeSaveLives message!#HarryPotterDay Posted by Police Scotland on Saturday, 2 May 2020

Muggles and wizards alike were also praised for adhering to the Stay Home Save Lives message.

The iconic landmark is included on the Hogwarts Express’ route from London to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Today, May 2, marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts in 1998, in which Harry defeated Voldemort, and is celebrated by Potterheads across the world.