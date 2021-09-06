Police Scotland launch investigation into Humza Yousaf death threats and racist abuse

Police Scotland have confirmed they’re looking into a complaint about death threats and racist abuse targeted at Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “We have received a complaint and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Over the weekend Mr Yousaf said the abuse came from “someone extremely deranged” after receiving a series of emails from the same address, with threats to kill him and behead him.

He indicated that he would be reporting the messages to police.

The Dundee-based politician posted screenshots and said: “This flurry of racist abuse and death threats is clearly from someone extremely deranged and luckily this level of threat is rare.

He also thanked well-wishers for an outpouring of support, saying “the voices of good always outweigh the bad.”

The incident comes a month after Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla received a torrent of racist abuse after launching legal action against Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry.

The couple claim their two-year-old daughter was refused a place at Little Scholars because of her ethnic-sounding name, and are currently awaiting the outcome of this action and a Care Inspectorate investigation.

The nursery rejects the family’s allegations.