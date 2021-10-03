Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Police pull car from canal just hours after man seriously hurt in Beauly disturbance

By Ellie Milne
03/10/2021, 5:21 pm Updated: 03/10/2021, 5:33 pm
Police are appealing for information following a disturbance in Beauly

A 38-year-old man has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car during a “disturbance” in Beauly.

The incident happened in Beaufort Gardens at about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Police later received reports a car had entered the Caledonian Canal near Muirtown Basin in Inverness, and believe the incidents are linked.

The car was discovered at about 8.55pm, and was recovered from the water earlier today with help from the police dive and marine unit.

Nobody was inside.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are treating them as linked.

“Our investigation so far suggests this was a targeted incident and there was no threat to the wider public.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our inquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3031 of October 2, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”