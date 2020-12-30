Police probe after badger found dead on Black Isle

An investigation has been launched after a badger was found dead in a Highland woodland.

Police believe “human involvement is a factor” in the badger’s death, which was discovered within Oak Wood near Duncanston on the Black Isle.

It is believed the badger died some time between December 21 and Christmas Day.

The badger was found by a member of the public.

PC Dominic Corcoran, wildlife crime officer, said: “Badgers are protected under legislation meaning that it is an offence to disturb an inhabited sett or take, kill or injure the animal.

“The circumstances in which the badger was discovered leaves me in no doubt whatsoever that human involvement is a factor in its death and/or disposal.

“Badger persecution is a national wildlife crime priority.

“Police Scotland will investigate any suspected offences against badgers and deal with those responsible robustly.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact Alness Police Station on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.