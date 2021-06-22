Police today hailed three schoolgirls who shopped a drug dealer after he tried to sell them valium outside a supermarket.
Ronald Reilly approached the teenagers in the car park of Dingwall’s Tesco and gave one of the girls a tablet.
The 14-year-old agreed to take it, but instead went straight to the nearby police station and reported Reilly, who was soon traced to a house in Peffery Road and arrested.
