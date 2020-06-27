Police officer stabbed during Glasgow attack named as David Whyte

Constable David Whyte was one of six people injured during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street yesterday.

Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingstone has paid tribute to the officer who was stabbed during a knife attack in central Glasgow.

The 42-year-old police officer was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

In a statement, Mr Livingstone said: “Terrible incidents are thankfully very rare in Scotland. This event has understandably shocked the people of Glasgow, and indeed, the whole country.

“My thoughts and very best wishes are with those who have been injured and their families, including our colleague constable David Whyte who was seriously injured in the course of doing his duty. I offer my personal support to all those affected.

“Officers have once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens. Their professionalism as police officers was outstanding. I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness and commitment to protecting the public.

“I briefed the First Minister and the Prime Minister earlier today on the circumstances and advised them both that we are not treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

“It is essential enquiries are now carried out to establish the full circumstances and all speculation must be avoided.”

Five other men were taken to hospital following the attack, that included a 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53-year-old.

Initial reports said that three other people had been stabbed to death in the building’s stairwell whilst a male suspect also died after being shot by specialist officers.

It is understood that around 100 asylum seekers were using the property during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with all those people who have been caught up in this terrible incident, particularly the six injured people taken to hospital for treatment, as well as residents and staff at the hotel.

“I also want to thank all of those police officers whose quick and decisive actions contained the incident – one of whom was among those taken to hospital – as well as the work of the other emergency services.”

She added: “The Justice Secretary and I have been kept informed through the afternoon and briefed by the chief constable.

“While such a serious incident is rare in Scotland, it is another reminder of the courage and professionalism of our police officers who are willing to run towards danger in order to protect the lives of others.

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are under way.”

Ms Sturgeon also said the police response “undoubtedly ensured that a very, very serious incident didn’t become much worse”.