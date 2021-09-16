Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Police issue warning regarding ‘dangerous’ off road motorbiking in Fort William area

By Lauren Robertson
16/09/2021, 3:24 pm Updated: 16/09/2021, 3:33 pm
Anti-social motorbiking has become an issue.
Police in Lochaber are investigating a spate of complaints about antisocial motorbikers.

Officers have received numerous reports of people using off-road motorcycles in both public and private areas, particularly in the Caol, Cow Hill and Glen Nevis area.

Bikers have also been spotted using them across the West Highland Way Circuit.

Users are being reminded that the unlawful use of off road motorbikes could result in them being seized by police.

Inspector Nick Hough, from the road policing said: “Antisocial riding in areas where there is no landowner’s permission, or in public places is dangerous, antisocial and as such unlawful.

“We would like to remind any person that illegally use of a motorcycle will be subject to having the motorcycle seized and reported to the procurator fiscal and we urge the public to continue reporting these incidents to us so we can fully investigate.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to put a stop to the ongoing issue.

Anyone with information about instances of the anti-social use of motorcycles is asked to contact police on 101 or via their website. 

