Police issue warning regarding ‘dangerous’ off road motorbiking in Fort William area

Police in Lochaber are investigating a spate of complaints about antisocial motorbikers.

Officers have received numerous reports of people using off-road motorcycles in both public and private areas, particularly in the Caol, Cow Hill and Glen Nevis area.

Bikers have also been spotted using them across the West Highland Way Circuit.

Users are being reminded that the unlawful use of off road motorbikes could result in them being seized by police.

Inspector Nick Hough, from the road policing said: “Antisocial riding in areas where there is no landowner’s permission, or in public places is dangerous, antisocial and as such unlawful.

“We would like to remind any person that illegally use of a motorcycle will be subject to having the motorcycle seized and reported to the procurator fiscal and we urge the public to continue reporting these incidents to us so we can fully investigate.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to put a stop to the ongoing issue.

Anyone with information about instances of the anti-social use of motorcycles is asked to contact police on 101 or via their website.