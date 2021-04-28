Police helicopter search launched after black rucksack found near top of Scottish mountain

A police helicopter has been called out to help search a Scottish mountain after a black rucksack was found near the summit.

The alarm was raised today after the black Lowepro backpack (30l capacity) was discovered at Stob a’Choire Odhair, which is north of the Bridge of Orchy.

Inside the rucksack is clothing, food and water, with other items being found suggesting it was being used by a photographer.

The bag has been at the summit since Saturday, April 24.

Police have been searching the area today but have not traced the owner yet.

They are appealing for help.

Sgt Nigel McDonald said: “The bag has been at the summit since Saturday, 24 April. Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team together with support from the search helicopter and other specialist resources have been conducting searches of the area but have not yet traced the owner.

“We have not received any reports of missing people in the area however we are keen to trace the owner to ensure they are safe and well.

Police helicopter assisting Police Scotland MRT conducting searches at Stob a’ Choire Odhair north of Bridge of Orchy following discovery of as yet unidentified personal belongings. Any info call 101. #policeairsupport #bridgeoforchy pic.twitter.com/faSyautlIi — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) April 28, 2021

“If you are the owner of the rucksack, could you please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1315 of 26 April.”

The mountain sits on the border of the Argyll and Highland council areas.