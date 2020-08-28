Police given new powers to crack down on house parties in Scotland

New powers allowing police to crack down on large gatherings during lockdown come into force today.

Described as a “last resort” by the First Minister, the powers allow officers to order groups of more than 15 people gathering inside homes to disperse.

Under current rules, no more than eight people from three different households should meet indoors.

The new law – which takes into account the differing sizes and compositions of families – limits the number of people permitted at an indoor gathering to 15 people if more than one household is present.

Speaking during today’s briefing, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “From the outset of this emergency, the advice has been clear, indoor gatherings of people from multiple households can allow the virus to spread and should be avoided.

“The public health advice has been very clear, the First Minister has underlined that, about the danger of transmission from indoor house parties.”

He added: “Indoor gatherings of over 15 people are now against the law.

“It is vital that everyone sticks to the rules to do the right thing, to control the spread of the virus, to address the public health emergency and to protect lives.

“In essence, don’t arrange or attend large house parties. Please meet in smaller groups.”