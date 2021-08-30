Warning over coach breakdown on A9 in Perthshire

Police are en route to an incident on the A9 in Perthshire.
Reports indicate a coach has broken down northbound near Dalnaspindal, around 20 miles from Pitlochry.
Traffic Scotland said on its Twitter feed to approach with care.
Police have been approached for further information.
