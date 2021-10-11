Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Police discover cannabis farm in Orkney – after motorist fails roadside drug test

By Shona Gossip
11/10/2021, 11:26 am
Police carrying out road checks in Orkney over the weekend.

Police have seized cannabis plants from a house in Orkney – after a motorist failed a roadside drugs test.

Roads policing officers were on patrol over the weekend, and issued 19 fixed penalties – including nine for speeding offences.

Two drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drugs wipe test.

One of these tests prompted officers to search one of the driver’s homes where they discovered cannabis plants.

In total, five drivers were reported to the procurator fiscal, including two for speeding and one for using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Officers also issued three drivers with prohibition notices for their vehicles, which were deemed dangerous.

A further 15 drivers were issued warnings regarding the manner of driving and the condition of vehicles.

Inspector David Hall said: “Proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improve road safety in Orkney and the wider Highland and island area and will hopefully reassure our community that we both listen to, and respond to, their concerns.

“Our aim is to reduce casualties and influence driver behaviour and we will continue to address poor driving standards and decision making.”