Police discover cannabis farm in Orkney – after motorist fails roadside drug test

Police have seized cannabis plants from a house in Orkney – after a motorist failed a roadside drugs test.

Roads policing officers were on patrol over the weekend, and issued 19 fixed penalties – including nine for speeding offences.

Two drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drugs wipe test.

One of these tests prompted officers to search one of the driver’s homes where they discovered cannabis plants.

In total, five drivers were reported to the procurator fiscal, including two for speeding and one for using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Officers also issued three drivers with prohibition notices for their vehicles, which were deemed dangerous.

A further 15 drivers were issued warnings regarding the manner of driving and the condition of vehicles.

Inspector David Hall said: “Proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improve road safety in Orkney and the wider Highland and island area and will hopefully reassure our community that we both listen to, and respond to, their concerns.

“Our aim is to reduce casualties and influence driver behaviour and we will continue to address poor driving standards and decision making.”