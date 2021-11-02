Police descend on Inverness beauty spot following reports of an assault

Emergency services were called to an Inverness beauty spot this morning after a man was attacked.

Police and paramedics descended upon the South Kessock area this morning after the alarm was raised around 11am.

A total of six police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene at the turning circle on Kessock Road.

Its understood a man was attacked outside his home, close to the old ferry ticket office on the banks of the Beauly Firth.

The casualty was transferred into the back of an ambulance for treatment by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.