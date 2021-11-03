Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Dog owners told to ‘act responsibly’ after reports of livestock worrying over last week

By Michelle Henderson
03/11/2021, 12:47 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 12:55 pm
Police in the Argyll district are calling on owners to keep their dogs under close control and abide by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code when exploring the countryside to prevent livestock worrying.

Police are calling on dog owners to ‘act responsibly’ following a surge in livestock worrying in Oban.

Officers have issued a reminder to individuals embracing the countryside to keep their dogs under close control and abide by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code to prevent the “immense suffering” to livestock in the area.

The warning by officers was inspired by a surge in reports over the course of the last week relating to livestock worrying in Jamestown, Alexandria and Glen Lonan.

Officers have stressed such attacks can not only have a “financial and emotional impact on the farmer” but cause unnecessary suffering to their animals.

Sergeant Gall from Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division community engagement team said: “We are once again urging anyone walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside to act responsibly and ensure that their dogs are under control at all times.”

“We are also appealing to dog walkers to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code which advises that dogs shouldn’t be taken into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.”

What measures should you follow?

The Scottish Outdoor Access Code dictates that dog owners should maintain proper control whilst walking near livestock.

The code states that owners should never let their pet worry or attack farm animals and should not be taken into fields where lambs, calves or other young livestock reside.

However, if you go into a field of farm animals, you should keep your dog(s) on a short lead or close at heel and keep as far as possible from the animals.

Farmers and those who use the countryside are urged to report all incidents of livestock worrying to police on 101.