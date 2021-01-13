Police appeal to trace Ross-shire man missing since Saturday

Police have launched an appeal for information in a bid to trace a Ross-shire man who has been missing since Saturday.
Gavin Loch was last seen in his hometown of Muir of Ord around 11pm.
The 25-year-old is described as being white, 6ft 2ins in height with short brown hair.
Anybody with any information on Mr Loch’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.
