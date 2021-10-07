Search for hit and run car that caused pylon fire that shut A82 for nine hours

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop after crashing into a pylon on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a electrical pylon on fire two miles south of Invermoriston on the Highland road at 8.50pm on Monday.

Officers now say that from the scene it is apparent that a vehicle struck the pylon and then drove off.

The crash resulted in the pylon being “severely damaged” and led to the road being closed for nine hours while emergency repairs were carried out.

Police are now appealing for witnesses in what they believe to be a hit and run and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3444 of October 4.

In a statement, police said: “Around 8.50pm on October 4, police and Scottish Fire and Rescue received reports of a pylon on fire, severely damaged, around two miles south of Invermoriston on the A82.

“From the scene it is apparent a vehicle has struck the pylon and failed to stop.

“The road was closed for around nine hours to allow emergency repairs and we thank anyone who was affected by this closure for their patience.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage from around that time and location is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3444 of the October 4.”