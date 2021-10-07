Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Search for hit and run car that caused pylon fire that shut A82 for nine hours

By Kirstin Tait
07/10/2021, 3:46 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 3:55 pm
Picture by Sandy McCook.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop after crashing into a pylon on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a electrical pylon on fire two miles south of Invermoriston on the Highland road at 8.50pm on Monday.

Officers now say that from the scene it is apparent that a vehicle struck the pylon and then drove off.

The crash resulted in the pylon being “severely damaged” and led to the road being closed for nine hours while emergency repairs were carried out.

Police are now appealing for witnesses in what they believe to be a hit and run and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3444 of October 4.

In a statement, police said: “Around 8.50pm on October 4, police and Scottish Fire and Rescue received reports of a pylon on fire,  severely damaged, around two miles south of Invermoriston on the A82.

“From the scene it is apparent a vehicle has struck the pylon and failed to stop.

“The road was closed for around nine hours to allow emergency repairs and we thank anyone who was affected by this closure for their patience.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage from around that time and location is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3444 of the October 4.”

 

 