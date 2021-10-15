Police appeal for information after black Range Rover failed to stop after colliding with van on Highland road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Police appeal for information after black Range Rover failed to stop after colliding with van on Highland road

By Daniel Boal
15/10/2021, 1:56 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 2:40 pm

Officers are looking for information on a black Range Rover that failed to stop after damaging a van on a Highland road.

Taking place on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday – it is understood that the Range Rover collided with a Vauxhall combo van near the B9039 junction at Ardersier.

After damaging the van, the Range Rover failed to stop.

Officers in the area hope that anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage will come forward.

A road traffic collision occurred on Wednesday 6 October 2021 at 4.45pm on the A96 near to the junction with the B9039…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, 15 October 2021

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting 20211006-2721 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.