Police appeal for information after black Range Rover failed to stop after colliding with van on Highland road

Officers are looking for information on a black Range Rover that failed to stop after damaging a van on a Highland road.

Taking place on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday – it is understood that the Range Rover collided with a Vauxhall combo van near the B9039 junction at Ardersier.

After damaging the van, the Range Rover failed to stop.

Officers in the area hope that anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage will come forward.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting 20211006-2721 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.