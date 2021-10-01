Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Pictures: Sky in north Scotland lit up in nature’s most impressive light show

By Ross Hempseed
01/10/2021, 10:09 am
The Northern Lights as seen from Lossiemouth on Thursday September 30. Picture by Joanna Barnes

People in the north and north-east of Scotland picked up their cameras to capture the stunning display of the Northern Lights on September 30.

Aurora Borealis may look like an artistic display of colours and shapes but it is just the colliding of electrically charged particles with gases in the earth’s atmosphere.

This is most common around the magnetic poles in the north and south hence the Northern and Southern Lights.

Countries nearest the Arctic Circle are more likely to see the lights across their horizon. These include Canada, the USA, Iceland, Norway and Scotland.

The lights tend to vary from place to place and are most vivid at night against the dark backdrop.

Colours tend to be a spectrum with green the most common but others include purple, red and yellow.

It can also take several forms depending on atmospheric conditions including waves, arcs and rippling curtains.

Many people in the north and north-east of Scotland took to social media to share images of the world’s most impressive light show. Here are some favourites:

 