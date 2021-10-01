Pictures: Sky in north Scotland lit up in nature’s most impressive light show

People in the north and north-east of Scotland picked up their cameras to capture the stunning display of the Northern Lights on September 30.

Aurora Borealis may look like an artistic display of colours and shapes but it is just the colliding of electrically charged particles with gases in the earth’s atmosphere.

This is most common around the magnetic poles in the north and south hence the Northern and Southern Lights.

Countries nearest the Arctic Circle are more likely to see the lights across their horizon. These include Canada, the USA, Iceland, Norway and Scotland.

The lights tend to vary from place to place and are most vivid at night against the dark backdrop.

Colours tend to be a spectrum with green the most common but others include purple, red and yellow.

It can also take several forms depending on atmospheric conditions including waves, arcs and rippling curtains.

Many people in the north and north-east of Scotland took to social media to share images of the world’s most impressive light show. Here are some favourites:

Some superb shots from northern Scotland last night of the Aurora Borealis. Orkney seems to have been hard to beat. 📷 Myles Campbell https://t.co/0qqnXbAqfd pic.twitter.com/RHjXSpNZAj — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) October 1, 2021

A few pics of the Mirrie Dancers this evening from Tarbat Ness. #aurora pic.twitter.com/jsr8ezNeAR — Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) September 30, 2021