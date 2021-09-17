Pictures show carnage in Beauly day after oil tanker crashed into building

A clear-up operation is still ongoing in Beauly’s Square after an oil tanker smashed into a building.

The Highland village was brought to a standstill on Thursday after the truck became embedded in the former Scotmid store.

The driver of the tanker was airlifted to hospital after passers-by had to free him from the vehicle.

On Friday morning, the clear-up operation on the High Street was continuing after concrete blocks, plants and plastic blocks were left strewn across the pavement.