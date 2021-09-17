Pictures show carnage in Beauly day after oil tanker crashed into building
By David Mackay
17/09/2021, 11:39 am Updated: 17/09/2021, 12:33 pm
A clear-up operation is still ongoing in Beauly’s Square after an oil tanker smashed into a building.
The Highland village was brought to a standstill on Thursday after the truck became embedded in the former Scotmid store.
The driver of the tanker was airlifted to hospital after passers-by had to free him from the vehicle.
On Friday morning, the clear-up operation on the High Street was continuing after concrete blocks, plants and plastic blocks were left strewn across the pavement.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe