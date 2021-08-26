Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Nostalgia

Peter McWilliam: How Inverness footballer became Spurs manager and inspired Cruyff, Guardiola and total football

By Susy Macaulay
26/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 26/08/2021, 12:07 pm
Invernessian Peter McWilliam, left, and some of the footballer and managers he inspired.
Invernessian Peter McWilliam, left, and some of the footballer and managers he inspired.

He was the Inverness lad known to the football world as ‘Peter the Great’ who went on to create legends during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

He coached players who went on to become managerial greats – Vic Buckingham, Arthur Rowe and Bill Nicholson – and his legacy is alive in the legendary Pep Guardiola.

Who was this Invernessian who got to the top of the footballing tree with a legacy still reverberating in the game today and yet is almost forgotten?

Peter McWilliam was born in 1878 in Inveravon, Banffshire, to parents Peter and Jane.

Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team

More from the Evening Express