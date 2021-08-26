Peter McWilliam: How Inverness footballer became Spurs manager and inspired Cruyff, Guardiola and total football

He was the Inverness lad known to the football world as ‘Peter the Great’ who went on to create legends during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

He coached players who went on to become managerial greats – Vic Buckingham, Arthur Rowe and Bill Nicholson – and his legacy is alive in the legendary Pep Guardiola.

Who was this Invernessian who got to the top of the footballing tree with a legacy still reverberating in the game today and yet is almost forgotten?

Peter McWilliam was born in 1878 in Inveravon, Banffshire, to parents Peter and Jane.