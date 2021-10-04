Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Pensioner jailed for five years over violence and sex abuse

By Dave Findlay
04/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 5:24 pm
The High Court in Edinburgh

A pensioner who subjected two girls to violence and sexual abuse more than three decades ago was jailed for five years today.

Colin Roberts, 76, assaulted the vulnerable children and carried out acts of indecency at a house in a Highland village.

A judge told Roberts at the High Court in Edinburgh that he had treated the victims “cruelly”.

Judge Norman McFadyen said: “You subjected them both to deeply unpleasant violence. Your violence appeared to have something of a casual ring to it.”

He told Roberts that worse still he had subjected one of the girls to sexual abuse from a young age.

The judge told him: “I am satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate given the grave nature of these charges.”

Roberts, of Sorcha, West Laroch, Ballachulish, had earlier denied a series of charges during a four-day trial, but was found guilty of two offences of assault and two of indecent conduct between 1976 and 1987.

Girl thrown across room

One child was threatened and struck from the age of four and later molested by the former rail worker who exposed himself to her.

The other girl was lifted up and thrown across a room and against a door and had her head struck on a table. Roberts also exposed himself to her on one occasion.

Defence solicitor advocate Alan Gravelle said there was no offending by Roberts before the crimes and he had remained free of further offending following the crimes against the children.

He said Roberts was “someone of good character” with a stable life and good employment record.

Mr Gravelle said: “The likelihood of any re-offending so far as he is concerned is low.”

Roberts was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.