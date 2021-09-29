Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Pensioner claims he didn’t know about Covid rules when he called woman a ‘silly cow’

By David Love
29/09/2021, 5:33 pm
Inverness Justice Centre.

A bed and breakfast boss has claimed he didn’t know about Covid-19 restrictions when he went to his local supermarket and was abusive to a checkout worker.

Ronald Purdie snapped when he was instructed by the woman to maintain a two-metre distance and called her a “silly cow”.

His own solicitor said his excuse – that he wasn’t aware of the pandemic in March 2020 – was “hard to believe”.

The 70-year-old, who runs the Stonechats B&B in Scourie, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards staff in the Ullapool Tesco on March 19 2020.

Fiscal depute Ruraidh Allison told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Purdie was asked at the check-out to retreat to a two-metre marker and “became agitated”.

“He said: ‘I don’t have a disease’. He threw a £20 not at the check-out assistant and said to her: ‘Here you are, you silly cow,’ said the fiscal depute.

“He was then escorted from the premises by a member of staff and a security officer.”

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow said his client claimed he didn’t know about the pandemic and added that he thought that was hard to believe.

He said: “Then I realised this incident was at the very start of the pandemic. My client doesn’t own a TV or radio or listen to the news. He also keeps to himself.

“He didn’t know what was happening. He has been to that Tesco hundreds of times and felt he was being treated like a little boy. But it was still unpleasant behaviour.”

Sheriff Matheson decided to admonish Purdie but added: “I am going to put you on trust and ask you to make a £100 donation to charity.”

Purdie replied: “I can certainly do that.”

 