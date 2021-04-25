Penguin population picks up as endangered chick is newest attraction at Edinburgh Zoo

An endangered chick has come into the world at Edinburgh Zoo just in time to celebrate World Penguin Day.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) attraction has announced the arrival of the first chick of the breeding season – an endangered northern rockhopper penguin chick.

Staff at the wildlife conservation charity are hopeful gentoo penguin eggs will also begin hatching soon.

As well as being part of the European breeding programme for northern rockhopper penguins, RZSS has worked to help safeguard the species in the wild for many years – including carrying out genetic analysis to understand how connected populations are across the distant island groups that they live on.

Sean Meechan, senior penguin keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick to the zoo.

“The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we’ll keeping a close eye on them at this sensitive time.

“Last year we welcomed two northern rockhopper chicks, Ronda and Blake, who have settled well into the colony.

“We are also waiting for our gentoo eggs to being hatching and are hopeful this will begin in the coming weeks.”

Edinburgh Zoo reopened to local people on February 26 with a wide range of safety measures in place and will be able to welcome back visitors from across the UK, as well as reopen indoors areas, from tomorrow.

Mr Meechan added: “It has been great to be able to welcome our wonderful visitors back to the zoo and hope it won’t be long before they can spot the youngsters at Penguins Rock.

“Every visit helps care for the amazing animals, like our penguins, and protects threatened species in Scotland and across the world.”

Visitors hoping to spot the penguin chicks must pre-book tickets before their visit on Edinburgh Zoo’s web page.