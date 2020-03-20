Pass It On podcast special to help those working at home for the first time

Lots of us are finding ourselves working from home for an extended period the first time, and it looks like that might be the case for some weeks to come.

Of course, many others do work that can’t easily be transplanted from an office to a home, but even if yours can be, it can be an odd and difficult experience – especially now.

You can, though, learn from the home-working pros! One writer and author who has worked from home for many years looked at our current situation and decided that his best contribution was to quickly write a book, sharing the wisdom that not only he has learned, but his friends and colleagues across the world too.

It’s called “Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily”, and it’s available for free from Take Control Books

Its author, Glenn Fleishman, also joined the host of one of our sister podcasts, Pass It On to talk about what you can do to understand how you arrange your working space and your life if you or someone you know finds themselves working from home for the first real time. Just search for ‘Pass It On tips’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to a snippet from the podcast below

None of the advice – in the free book or on the free podcast – is preachy or patronising. It’s all really pragmatic stuff – from how you indicate to family or flatmates when you’re busy versus interruptible, making sure you’re being kind to yourself, and not feeling guilty about the second re-watching of Frozen II if you just need to get a solid hour’s work done when looking after your kids.

Download the free book for Kindle, iBooks, PDF and more from www.takecontrolbooks.com/working-from-home, and listen to the podcast by clicking here or searching for ‘Pass It On tips’ wherever you get your podcasts.