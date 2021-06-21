Paramedic’s ‘one in a million’ sheepdog who features in life-saving CPR videos could become Britain’s Top Dog

A Shetland sheepdog who helps raise awareness of crucial first aid skills could be named Britain’s Next Top Dog later this month.

Kaylee Garrick’s beloved pooch Fenton is one of six in the finals after winning the working dog category.

Now she needs your help to win – with voting closing on Sunday. All proceeds from the competition go to Cancer Research UK.

Paramedic Ms Garrick is well-known for taking photos of her crew of pooches, described Fenton as the “most incredible little dog”.

She has been a cornerstone of Ms Garrick’s many dog-related projects, including a campaign to help people learn CPR and popular charity calendar.

Inspiring Fenton helps people every day

“She inspires me every day to get out, create, see the world and learn more about it,” Ms Garrick, from Scalloway, said.

“In the almost 10 years she’s been by my side, she has encouraged people from all over the world to see and visit Shetland, taught them – and the locals – about our heritage and brought smiles to many who have needed it.

“Recently, we started Don’t Paws, Start CPR which has taught thousands a life saving skill, earning us an award from the ambulance service in 2019.

“And during the pandemic, she continued that vital service of helping to protect people by providing information about the virus and how it effects the body in our often funny but informative videos.”

Fenton has already impressed a panel of judges, which included celebrities ranging from Stephen Fry and Graham Norton to Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

Now her owner hopes she can scoop the top prize while further helping people by raising cash for Cancer Research UK.

‘Honour’ to be part of competition

“We’ve helped to raise tens of thousands for charity over the years through various things – the most successful being the calendar,” Ms Garrick said.

“It’s an honour to be part of this brilliant campaign to raise money for Cancer Research – nothing would bring me more joy than to see this disease rid of for good.

“I would love to see Fenton win the title as she so deserves it for all she’s done over the years – but no matter what, the fact that people are donating each time they vote for her to a charity close to our hearts makes her a winner in my eyes regardless.”

Earlier this month, Lerwick Fire Station – which is joined with the ambulance depot – took part in Typhoo’s Brew With a Crew, which raises money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Ms Garrick and Fenton decided to join the fun, and filmed a short video which will be part of a wider submission – but gives a taster of some of their CPR training.

Voting for Britain’s Next Top Dog, via Cancer Research’s website, costs £3 and closes on Sunday. The winner will be announced on June 30.