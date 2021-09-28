Pair admit vandalising vehicles on north-east town’s high street

Sentence has been deferred on two men who damaged a car and a van in Nairn in February, 2020.

Callum Hilson, aged 26, of Clune Terrace, Newtonmore, and 26-year-old Sam McGuire of Duncan Drive, Nairn, admitted two charges of vandalism which occurred in the town’s High Street on February 17, 2020.

Hilson also pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and swearing, pushing over litter bins, throwing plant pots on to the roadway and kicking wing mirrors of parked vehicles in Lodgehill Road.

McGuire, who was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court, admitted an additional charge of resisting arrest by struggling with three police officers.

As Hilson is currently on a community payback order, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until October 28 for background reports.

