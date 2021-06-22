Paedophile denied sick texts to ’13-year-old girl’ were sexually motivated

A paedophile who was caught sending explicit messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl denied there was a sexual motivation behind the texts.
Alistair Urquhart told the ‘girl’ he wanted to be naked with her during the conversation on WhatsApp and also that he wanted to kiss and cuddle her.
Urquhart’s target was actually a member of the Hampshire Predator Hunters – who confronted him at his work and called the police.
