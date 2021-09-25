Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Overnight surfacing improvements set for A82 north of Fort William

By Lauren Robertson
25/09/2021, 2:44 pm
tibbermore roadworks

Surfacing improvements on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road north of Fort William are due to begin on Sunday.

The works aim to create a smoother and safer journey for all road users.

They will be focused on a section of road just over half a mile long near Lochybridge Roundabout.

Starting from Sunday September 26, the works are expected to take eight nights to complete.

This excludes Friday and Saturday night to minimise disruption.

Works will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

If all goes to plan, and subject to weather conditions, all work should be complete by 6am on Wednesday October 6.

There will be a three-way temporary traffic light system in place while works are ongoing, as well as a 10mph convoy system.

Though the surfacing improvement works will not go through the day, the speed limit will be reduced to 30mph given the temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The planned re-surfacing of the A82 to the north of Fort William will address defects and greatly improve the condition of the carriageway at this location for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”