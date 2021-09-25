Overnight surfacing improvements set for A82 north of Fort William

Surfacing improvements on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road north of Fort William are due to begin on Sunday.

The works aim to create a smoother and safer journey for all road users.

They will be focused on a section of road just over half a mile long near Lochybridge Roundabout.

Starting from Sunday September 26, the works are expected to take eight nights to complete.

This excludes Friday and Saturday night to minimise disruption.

Works will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

If all goes to plan, and subject to weather conditions, all work should be complete by 6am on Wednesday October 6.

There will be a three-way temporary traffic light system in place while works are ongoing, as well as a 10mph convoy system.

Though the surfacing improvement works will not go through the day, the speed limit will be reduced to 30mph given the temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The planned re-surfacing of the A82 to the north of Fort William will address defects and greatly improve the condition of the carriageway at this location for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”