Over 160 vehicles stopped in three days in traffic patrols on NC500

Police have been carrying out traffic patrols on the popular NC500 route around the north of Scotland.

Patrols began on Friday, July 2, and ended on Sunday, July 4.

They were part of the ongoing Operation Cedar, a road safety campaign.

It aims to tackle poor driving standards and reduce the number of road related casualties across the Highlands and Islands.

In the space of three days, officers stopped over 160 vehicles.

These are not the first set of patrols that have been in place in the area.

Police presence as been increased amid fears that this summer season will overwhelm areas along the route, with many people opting for staycations rather than holidaying abroad.

Road policing constable John McLauchlan said: “Road Policing officers have been carrying out proactive patrols in response to concerns raised by communities across the NC500 route.

“We are committed to reducing the number of people injured and killed on our roads. We will engage with road users and aim to tackle poor driver behaviour and encourage motorists to think carefully.”

Over 60 different offences were noted by police over the weekend.

These included careless driving, speeding and MOT and driving licence offences.

Mr McLauchlan added: “It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to think about your actions and consider the safety of others.

“We will continue to proactively target those road users taking risks and through Operation Cedar we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”

The NC500 is notoriously busy throughout the summer months, with some villages along the trail even considering being removed from the official route.

Despite funding, there are worries that smaller areas will not be able to cope with the increase in demand.