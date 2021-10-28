More than 100 young Dounreay apprentices receive police road safety training

More than 100 young drivers in Caithness have received road safety training provided by Highland police.

The apprentices employed at Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL) were given educational and awareness training as part of the new driver early intervention scheme.

The scheme is targeted towards young adults aged between 17 and 25 years old who are statistically more likely to get involved in a serious road collision.

It is hoped educating young people will give them the road safety knowledge to avoid endangering themselves and others when driving.

Across October 25 and 26, 15 seminars were delivered to the employees of Dounreay by road policing constables Shaun Knox and Malcolm Cameron.

‘Reinforce the message about how easy it can all go wrong on the roads’

Roads in Caithness are notoriously bad with campaigners, earlier this year, calling for action as part of the Caithness Roads Recovery group.

Residents rely on the routes for linking communities together. Many of the roads are in disrepair and could have major implications for young drivers on whether they get into an accident or not.

Constable Shaun Knox said: “These inputs are valuable in influencing driver behaviour in young and new drivers and working in partnership with DSRL, has allowed us to deliver this scheme to a large number of their apprentices.

“Being able to share our first-hand experiences of dealing with serious and fatal road traffic collisions, these inputs give us an opportunity to reinforce the message about how easy it can all go wrong on the roads.

“The feedback that we have received since launching the scheme continues to be really positive and we’re keen to engage with as many young and new drivers to influence how they drive, with an overall view to keeping everyone safe on our roads.”

DSRL’s apprentice training manager Carol Robertson said: “Living in a rural location means that our young people are more reliant on their vehicles than perhaps their counterparts in the central belt, and anything we can do to help them be safer on the roads, reflect on their driving habits, and hopefully reduce the number of road traffic incidents is of huge benefit.”