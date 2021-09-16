Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Orkney to explore green technology for ferries and cruise ships

By Lauren Taylor
16/09/2021, 3:19 pm
Seven-month project exploring hydrogen technology will take place in Orkney.
Seven-month project exploring hydrogen technology will take place in Orkney.

An ambitious seven-month project exploring green technology for ferries and cruise ships will be carried out in Orkney.

European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) will steer the innovative decarbonisation project for ferries and cruise terminal operations in Orkney.

Hydrogen technology will be designed and tested in the £2.2million Hydrogen in an Integrated Maritime Energy Transition (HIMET) initiative.

This includes hydrogen storage specifically for use on board a vessel and the supply of on board auxiliary power using a hydrogen fuel-cell.

A conventional ferry propulsion engine that runs on pure hydrogen will also be tested.

Additionally, a hydrogen engine will be deployed to power crew welfare facilities at Orkney’s commercial pier at Hatston. Microgrid solutions will also be explored to consider future power requirements for ferry ports.

It is one of 55 projects selected for funding under the Department for Transport’s flagship Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

Orkney is a ‘living laboratory’

The trials will explore solutions for the climate impacts of ferries and shore-side activities in ports.

James Walker, EMEC’s hydrogen development manager explained there are significant opportunities in maritime innovation with hydrogen and hydrogen derived fuels.

Orkney is known for renewable energy efforts.

He described Orkney as a “living laboratory for renewable energy and decarbonisation”.

Mr Walker said: “Building on the knowledge and experience from various green hydrogen projects that have instigated the development of a hydrogen economy locally, the HIMET project will showcase emerging and innovative technologies which will help pave the way to decarbonising maritime activities.

“While the project will focus on addressing challenges in the Orkney context, we believe our findings will be applicable to all island and coastal environments where vessels provide vital lifeline services.”

Read more: Orkney Council leader explains what it would mean if island is one of three chosen to be carbon neutral by 2040

Once demonstration activities are complete, HIMET partners will work on facilitating uptake across the UK and further afield.

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said: “As a proud island nation built on our maritime prowess, it is only right that we lead by example when it comes to decarbonising the sector and building back greener.”

He believes the project will showcase the “best of British innovation” by revolutionising existing technology and infrastructure to decrease emissions.