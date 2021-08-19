Orkney councillor criticises wait for operations at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – after experiencing problems first-hand

An Orkney councillor has raised the issue of delayed operations at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with NHS Grampian after experiencing the problems first-hand.

Councillor for Kirkwall East John Ross Scott recently underwent an aortic valve replacement after an eight-week stay in hospital.

His operation was cancelled twice and he was shifted between three different wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Writing to chief executive Dr Caroline Hiscox, he described seeing frustration and anxiety among seven other patients from Orkney and Shetland in a similar position.

He also recounted seeing a patient awaiting a triple bypass walk off the ward.

‘We have been working over capacity for 18 months’

Mr Ross Scott got a response, given on behalf of Dr Hiscox.

We also raised his points with NHS Grampian and were responded to by consultant critical care medicine and unit clinical director Dr Iain Macleod.

Dr Macleod said: “There have been cancellations of cardiac and elective surgical procedures (including cancer surgery) in recent months due to a lack of critical care capacity.

“We are incredibly sorry for anyone who has been affected by this.

“The reasons are multifactorial – Covid requiring us to man a Covid critical care unit and lack of nursing staff due to sickness, holidays and self-isolation – in common with the rest of the hospital and indeed this is reflected up and down the country.

“We review cases on a daily basis and prioritise the cases most in need.

“However, we remain significantly challenged for capacity and there are likely to be ongoing cancellations in the short/medium term.

“Like all critical care units in Scotland, we have been working over capacity for 18 months now.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand from emergency cases and Covid continues to take up to one third to half of our bed base. This leaves less capacity for elective procedures sadly.

“We continue to try our best to accommodate patients requiring elective surgery, there are simply not enough staff to safely care for all these patients.”

Returning home after a nine-week hospital stay

Mr Ross Scott has now had his operation and is looking forward to returning home to Kirkwall after a total of nine weeks and two days spent in hospitals in Orkney and Aberdeen.

He said: “I am satisfied with the response I received from the medical director in our hour-long constructive meeting together on Monday morning.

“It was good of him to give up the time to explain that he would in time be carrying out a review.

“I quite understand this is no easy task but having so many patients languishing in hospital for weeks does not appear to be the right response.

“I am delighted that I have been given assurances that action will be taken.”