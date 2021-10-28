Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Orkney community come together to restore and save ‘extraordinary’ church

By Lauren Robertson
28/10/2021, 3:19 pm
St Peter's Kirk in South Ronaldsay, Orkney.

St Peter’s Kirk in Orkney has been saved by the local community with the help of Historic Churches Scotland.

The church, in South Ronaldsay, was at risk of falling into disrepair.

In an attempt to save it, locals formed The Friends of St Peter’s, a registered charity set up to support the upkeep of the church.

The group formed a partnership with Historic Churches Scotland, and together they made an appeal to the general trustees of the Church of Scotland to acquire St Peter’s for £1.

They were successful, meaning that both the future of the building and public access to it have been secured.

Fiona Lawtie from The Friends of St Peter’s.

The church

St Peter’s Kirk is held in high esteem among locals in South Ronaldsay and its interior hasn’t changed much since the early 1800s.

It contains one of the few remaining examples of a central communion pew in Scotland. Its strategically placed central pulpit also enables the congregation to see and hear the Minister well.

Executive director at Historic Churches Scotland, Victoria Collison-Owen, spoke of the church’s importance.

She explained: “Stepping into St Peter’s is like travelling back in time to experience church-going over two centuries ago.

“This is a building of immense importance to Scotland, but even more so to the local community.”

The interior of St Peter’s Kirk.

The Friends of St Peter’s

As well as funding its maintenance, The Friends of St Peter’s group has also been facilitating religious and secular events in the church.

The large graveyard that surrounds the church is frequently visited by locals and visitors alike, a ritual that was felt important to maintain.

Fiona Lawtie, charity trustee, is one local who has personal connections to the church.

She said: “I got involved with the project as it is very close to my heart.

“My parents and grandparents are buried in the kirkyard and my father, the late Reverend Picken who was minister of the Parish in the early seventies, instilled in me a deep conviction that the building was of national importance and should be preserved.”

The charity regularly host fundraising events to help with the upkeep of the building and have an upcoming prize draw and tabletop sale on December 5.

Great opportunity for local groups and individuals to do some fundraising. Come and join us at the Table Top sale.

Posted by Friends of St Peter's Kirk on Friday, 1 October 2021

The future of St Peter’s

Current plans are to use St Peter’s Kirk as a place to share the history of the church and the local area.

Though it will only be used for occasional services, it is hoped that is can also be used for events and cultural activities.

Ms Collison-Owen is happy to see the church live on.

She said: “St Peter’s South Ronaldsay is the most extraordinary and captivating building, it’s a unique historic treasure, and exactly the type of church that we were established to care for back in 1996.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Friends of St Peter’s to preserve and protect something so special.”