Oor Willie: 14 of the wackiest Willie Rennie photo stunts

The departing Scottish Lib Dem leader is known for his stunts and shenanigans in front of the cameras, leading to many a memorable moment on the campaign trail.
Political reporters are well used to seeing the Fife MSP doing something daft during election season.
Whether he’s practising martial arts, playing giant chess, sitting on an oversized deckchair or doing all manner of things with animals, there’s no doubt a photo-op with Mr Rennie makes for an eye-catching spread online or in the papers.
We’ve put together 14 of our favourite Willie Rennie campaign photos from recent years to look back on as
he announces that he’s stepping down as party leader:
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie with a ram during a visit to Mill House farm in Kelty, Fife, as he campaigned in the Scottish local elections. PA
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie drives a Lamborghini Huracan supercar at Ingliston Racing Circuit at the Royal Highland Centre, in Edinburgh during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. PA
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie on a slide at Jungle Adventure in Edinburgh as he launches his party’s election manifesto in 2016. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Willie Rennie is given a tour of the Eden Mill Gin Distillery in Guardbridge near St Andrews.
Willie Rennie visited St Andrews Aquarium, introducing himself to the meerkats. Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media
Willie Rennie tries Waterskiing at Townill Loch in Dunfermline, ‘riding the wave of possibility’ in 2019. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Willie Rennie throws a curling stone at Murrayfield Curling Rink in Edinburgh as he launches his party’s Scottish Liberal Democrat manifesto for the December 12, 2019 General Election. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Willie Rennie making bread and challenging SNP’s ‘half-baked’ independence plans at Stuart Bakery in Methil in 2019. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Willie with Stanley the Golden Eagle, during a visit to Elite Falconry in Cluny, to highlight the threat Brexit poses on the environment and biodiversity loss. Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Willie meets Daisy, an English bull terrier, during a visit to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home while campaigning for the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary election. PA
Willie feeds the Gentoo penguins during a visit to Edinburgh Zoo on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6, 2021. PA
Willie (right) takes part in a karate lesson with Robert Steggles at The Meadows, Edinburgh, during campaigning for the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary election. PA
Willie Rennie announces his party’s plans for teachers while on the Scottish Election campaign trail in South Queensferry. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Willie Rennie plays chess at Dunfermline Abbey where he announced his party’s plans to raise the starting age for formal schooling during campaigning for the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire