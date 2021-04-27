Only four Covid cases recorded in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Just four new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the last 24 hours, today’s figures show.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show a total of 13 new cases in NHS Grampian.

Three of those were in Aberdeen, one in Aberdeenshire and the rest in Moray.

It comes as people in Moray unable to get to a community testing centre were urged to order lateral flow tests that can be carried out at home.

The plea was made after a rise in cases in the region with the council convener urging people to limit social interactions last week in a bid to curb the virus spread.

Coronavirus in Scotland

In total, there were 133 new cases recorded across Scotland.

That takes Scotland’s total positive cases to 225,479 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 10 people newly admitted to hospital.

One additional death was recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

As of today a total of 2,782,162 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, 1,102,690 in Scotland have received their second dose of the vaccine.