Ongoing mission to rescue fishing boat that lost power off Shetland coast

Efforts are ongoing to help a fishing vessel that lost power off the coast of Shetland last night.

The alarm was raised at about 5pm after a fishing vessel with six people on board lost power about 60 miles off the coast of Sumburgh.

Nearby fishing vessels attempted to assist the fishing boat overnight. However, they have been unable to restore power or provide an effective tow in the dark.

A search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh has been sent to provide safety cover. Meanwhile, the Aith lifeboat has been sent to assess the situation and assist the vessel to shore.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to the safety vessel Grampian Dynamic for moving to the scene on standby, to support the safety of all involved.”

More as we get it.