Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

‘One-man crime wave’ jailed over shoplifting spree

By David Love
13/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Steven William Potter was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court
Steven William Potter was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court

A “one-man crime wave” has been jailed for 30 months after admitting 20 shoplifting offences and five other charges.

Steven William Potter, 38, appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced on 17 different cases which covered a two-year period.

They included the dishonesty offences plus two of drugs possession, one of possessing a weapon and two of bail breaches.

One high-value theft involved stealing £1,000 of clothing from Inverness outdoor store Tiso.

‘Crack cocaine habit he’s powerless to resist’

Potter, of Kessock Road, Inverness, was represented by solicitor Marc Dickson who explained that his client’s offending was down to his drug addiction.

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “Sadly he has been drug addicted for a number of decades. He began dabbling with cannabis, valium and alcohol and it developed into an opiate addiction.

“Now worryingly, he has a crack cocaine habit and is powerless to resist.

“He tells me he was spending £100 to £200 a day and his offending was to fund his habit and pay his significant drug debt.

“In some instances, he was being used by others to go into premises and remove items, thereby putting himself at risk.

“However he is desperately keen to do something about his life difficulties.”

Jailing Potter after reading a background report, Sheriff Matheson praised Mr Dickson for his “articulate plea” but said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

She said: “You were a one-man crime wave across the Highlands. Reading the report, you have had a horrible childhood which doubtless led to your difficulties.”

The sheriff expressed the hope that Potter would use his time wisely in prison to alter his lifestyle, adding: “But it is up to you to make the change.”