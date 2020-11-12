One feared dead in helicopter crash in the Highlands

One person is feared dead following a helicopter crash in the Highlands.

The gyrocopter crashed into the hills between the villages of Munlochy and Avoch, on the Black Isle, at about 1pm.

Police, fire, ambulance are in attendance.

The Inverness Coastguard helicopter was also called, but was not required.

A cordon has been set up around the field, near the entrance to Rosehaugh Estate, where the aircraft landed to keep onlookers away.

A number of roads in the area have been temporarily closed.

Temporary road closures on the Black Isle – Ormonde Terrace in #Avoch & the junction on the #A832 with Corrochie are currently temporary closed to traffic. @northernPolice — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) November 12, 2020

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.55pm on Thursday, November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose, Highland.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 November, we were called to a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field near Avoch.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call today at 1256 hours to attend an incident near Avoch. We dispatched two ambulances, a manager, a community responder and the PICT team from Inverness to the scene.”

It is believed the crashed aircraft is a Cavalon, which resembles a mini-helicopter with a cockpit.

Highland Aviation, a flying club based at Dalcross Airport outside Inverness, has two gyros, but refused to confirm if it was one of theirs.

They are used for teaching and pleasure flights.

A spokesman at the club said: “We know that there has been an aircraft come down. But until we know more we can’t comment.”