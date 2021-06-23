A UK Government-backed campaign for children to sing a “patriotic” British song in school has been branded “ludicrous” by the First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon said she first thought the idea was a spoof when it appeared on social media.

The song – which includes the repeated refrain “Strong Britain, Great Nation” – is part of a campaign dreamed up by a former police officer who wanted to foster pride in Britain through a day of celebration.

It was backed by the UK Government and promoted by the department for education in England as a good idea for schools “across the UK” on Friday – when some parts of Scotland have already broken for summer.

The lyrics, available on the campaign website, begin: “We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team.”

The accompanying statement asks all schools to join in at 10am and, “as a must”, encourage children to clap for a minute in recognition of people who helped in the pandemic and sing the song.

Ms Sturgeon reacted to the proposals on Wednesday, claiming there would be a backlash if her party had backed a similar plan.

“I’m trying to imagine the outrage there would be if the Scottish Government was insisting or even encouraging Scottish school kids to sing some song about how great Scotland is,” she said.

“People would be – and rightly so – up in arms about it.

“It’s ludicrous and it perhaps says everything about the disinterest the UK Government has in Scotland that they’re asking this to happen on the day Scottish schools go off on their holiday.”

Ms Sturgeon was speaking after a meeting with EU citizens living in Scotland and organisations supporting people to apply for settled status to remain in the UK.

“Every aspect of it is ludicrous and I think it says sadly so much that we know about the misguided priorities, the hypocrisy and just the ridiculous nature of a lot of what this UK Government is doing,” she added.

“Meanwhile, EU citizens that have been here for most of the lives and are working so hard to help make the country what it is are having to jump through hoops to stay here.”

‘Born from my dream’

Retired police inspector Kash Singh said the concept was “born from my dream as a police officer”, after coming to the UK as a six-year-old boy who “couldn’t speak a word of English”.

He said he set up the campaign in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 2013 after retiring from the police force in 2012.

Mr Singh told Times Radio: “We started the concept in Bradford and West Yorkshire, and it’s been very, very successful indeed, so what we want to look at is taking it across the nation.

“It was something that was born from my dream as a police officer, in terms of what I’d see, in terms of my passion, pride and frustration, and something that I feel needed to be done in this country.

“This country is a brilliant country. I came to this country as a six-year-old kid who couldn’t speak a word of English.

“My parents were labourers, they worked in a factory and foundry, and there are fantastic people in this country.”

We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.#OBONDAY21 @1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021

The UK Government Department for Education, which does not cover schools in Scotland, backed it across Britain so “children can learn about our shared values of kindness, pride and respect”.

‘I can’t unhear this’

However, the idea was derided by one of the Conservative Party’s own MPs, Caroline Nokes.

The MP for Romsey and Southampton North retweeted a preview of the OBON song, saying: “I can’t unhear this (however fervently I wish I could).”

Meanwhile, actress Joanna Lumley has expressed strong support for the organisation, according to the OBON website.

In a statement on the site, she said: “The aims and aspirations of OBON are extremely impressive and timely.

“I wish the project all the success it so richly deserves and I support its vision of one nation with all my heart.”

The OBON website describes its vision as being to “create a strong, fair, harmonious and a proud British Nation, celebrating patriotism and respect for all our people”.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to distance the government from the song plan, saying: “The Prime Minister supports schools promoting fundamental British values, including tolerance and respect.

“One Britain, One Nation aims to help children learn about equality, kindness and pride, but I will point out the department is not asking people to sing songs.”