Number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland jumps to 322

The number of Scots who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 has jumped to 322.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new total, up by 56 from Thursday, as she gave a briefing on the coronavirus.

It comes as schools across Scotland closed down to help deal with the spread of the disease.

In her statement she urged all Scots to work from home if they can.

She said: “Don’t come to work if you can work more safely from home. If you can work from home then you should. It should not be assumed that what we are asking people to do now will not become more strict and difficult in the future.”

The First Minister slammed panic-buying and address those stockpiling food.

She said: “If everyone remains sensible there is enough to go around. While it is tempting to get everything from the supermarket, support for local businesses can be a lifeline.”