Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falling in Grampian

By Ross Hempseed
05/11/2021, 2:52 pm Updated: 05/11/2021, 3:18 pm

Figures released by the Scottish Government have shown a decrease in people currently in hospital due to Covid-19 in Grampian.

The number of people in hospitals in the Grampian area has increased over the past few days but has now shown signs of slowing down.

Yesterday’s figures showed Grampian with 88 people in hospital with Covid however, this figure has fallen to 80 in the past 24 hours.

However, there has been an increase in people in intensive care from seven to 10 in the past 24 hours.

In Scotland, people in hospitals decreased by 55 from 986 to 941.

Cases and deaths in the north and north-east.

Positive cases in Aberdeen City totalled 92 while in Aberdeenshire the figure was 113.

In Moray there were a further 39 new cases

Scotland recorded 2,389 new cases of Covid-19.

A further death from Covid-19 was recorded in Aberdeen City while Scotland overall had 20 more deaths.

Vaccinations and Booster shots.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,319,877 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,912,518 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,572 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 892,218.

As of November 4, 89,640 people have been given a booster shot in the Grampian area.