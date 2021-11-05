Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falling in Grampian

Figures released by the Scottish Government have shown a decrease in people currently in hospital due to Covid-19 in Grampian.

The number of people in hospitals in the Grampian area has increased over the past few days but has now shown signs of slowing down.

Yesterday’s figures showed Grampian with 88 people in hospital with Covid however, this figure has fallen to 80 in the past 24 hours.

However, there has been an increase in people in intensive care from seven to 10 in the past 24 hours.

In Scotland, people in hospitals decreased by 55 from 986 to 941.

Cases and deaths in the north and north-east.

Positive cases in Aberdeen City totalled 92 while in Aberdeenshire the figure was 113.

In Moray there were a further 39 new cases

Scotland recorded 2,389 new cases of Covid-19.

A further death from Covid-19 was recorded in Aberdeen City while Scotland overall had 20 more deaths.

Vaccinations and Booster shots.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,319,877 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,912,518 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,572 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 892,218.

As of November 4, 89,640 people have been given a booster shot in the Grampian area.