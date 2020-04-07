Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland nears 300

A further 74 deaths from coronavirus have been officially recorded in Scotland as confirmed cases of the illness rise to 4,229.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said 1,751 patients are currently in hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19, 199 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of positive tests has increased by 268 from official Scottish Government figures released on Monday, while patient numbers have increased by 152.

The number of deaths, which has now risen to 296, has been affected by delays in recording instances over the weekend and it is understood all figures reflect rises over a number of days.

Ms Sturgeon said the large increase was because the National Records of Scotland is moving to recording deaths seven days a week, having recorded just four deaths over the weekend, which she had said would be “artificially low”.

“There was a relatively large number of deaths registered yesterday. Seventy-four deaths were registered as being caused by Covid-19,” she said.

“Every death represents an individual human being. I want once again to express my condolences to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that from Wednesday, the figures will also include deaths “in the community where Covid-19 is presumed rather than confirmed”.

The new system of recording coronavirus deaths in Scotland was announced last week.

At a briefing at the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, she said the Scottish cabinet wanted to send their best wishes, as well as those of the people of Scotland, to Boris Johnson, his fiancee and his family.

The prime minister is currently receiving oxygen in intensive care after being admitted to hospital on Monday.

“We are all willing you on Boris,” Ms Sturgeon said. “Get well soon.”

