Notice of by-election issued following death of Highland councillor

Following the death of Councillor Ian Ramon in September, a by-election will now take place to find a candidate to represent the Fort William and Ardnumurchan ward of the Highland Council.

The notice of a by-election has now been issued and people within the ward can apply to represent the residents on issues that matter most to them.

Mr Ramon was one of four local councillors the others being Blair Allan (Scottish National Party), Andrew Baxter (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Niall MacLean (Scottish National Party), who collectively represented the ward.

The Highland Council elections are due to take place in May 2022 so whoever is elected to the position will serve a relatively short term.

However, there is always a possibility for re-election should the candidate chosen prove popular with the people.

A present the council is dominated by Independent candidates with 25 as well as 18 members of the SNP.

Chief executive of The Highland Council, Donna Manson, is encouraging people to put themselves forward as candidates. She said: “As an inclusive Council we need people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect the communities they live in to put themselves forward for election.

The loss of a great local man

Mr Ramon died on September 16 at the age of 85 after a prolonged period of ill health. He was elected as a Conservative to Ward 21 in 2017.

Throughout his earlier life, Mr Ramon was known for his keen interest in lighthouses having begun a job as a keeper in the 1970s.

It was there that he met the Queen after the royal yacht docked near the lighthouse and paid the family paid Mr Ramon a visit in 1986.

Tributes have been paid to the elder statesmen since his death.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor, Andrew Baxter, said: “As a long-term resident of Ardnamurchan, Ian brought a wealth of knowledge to any discussion involving rural areas.

“Although a quiet man, he always stood up for these remote areas to make sure they had their fair share of council resources.”

Convenor of the Highland Council, Bill Lobban said: “Ian was a well-respected member of Highland Council and he will be sorely missed by fellow members. His keen input into our debates was much appreciated.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, I had not seen him personally for quite some time but in better times our joint interest in lighthouses was always extremely interesting.

Andrew Jarvie, leader of the Highland Council Scottish Conservative and Unionist Group, said: “As an immensely popular local man, Ian will be missed not just by all of us in the group, but a great many on the peninsula and across the Highlands.”

Candidate nomination forms can be acquired via the council website.