News / Scotland

Spectacular Northern Lights Festival opens to the public in Wick

By Ross Hempseed
10/10/2021, 4:56 pm Updated: 10/10/2021, 5:36 pm

A new arts festival celebrating the north coastline of Scotland has opened to the public in Wick.

The Northern Lights Festival, produced by Lyth Arts centre, pays tribute to Wick Harbour and the Caithness coastline which is known for its rugged beauty.

Running until Saturday, October 16, the festival will put on a variety of performances including a spectacular projection show within Wick Harbour.

The exhibition will also pay tribute to 2021 being named Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters with a host of screenings and talks dedicated to Scotland’s storied coastline.

Visitors to the opening night were treated to the spectacular light show entitled Northern Lights.

It’s intended to be an audio-visual immersive experience for the public that will detail the history of the Caithness coastline.

Against the backdrop of night, visitors were led through a journey from the old salt stores near the harbour and lights up some of the most important places that turned Wick into a popular herring port.

The projection show is a collaboration between Lyth Arts Centre and Moray-based Wildbird.

Another major attraction is the enormous sculpture of the mythical goddess of the sea, Storm, which will stomp through Wick Harbour on October 11.

Made from recycled materials, her message is to protect the environment as she journeys around Scotland.

Charlotte Mountford, co-director of Northern Lights Festival said: “We’re really excited to be able to host this event as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020/2021.

“More than ever people are looking to celebrate their local landscapes and come together as a community – Northern Lights Festival is really a chance to shine a light on this most beautiful corner of Scotland.”

Check out the full schedule on the Lyth Arts Centre website.